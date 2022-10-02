A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Republicans, pro-lifers victimized by political violence since Biden called Trump supporters 'threat'

President said MAGA 'extremism' threatens 'foundations' of America

Published October 2, 2022 at 5:54pm
Biden delivers speech on 'battle for the soul of the nation,' Sept. 1, 2022 (Video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – Several instances of political violence, many with victims supporting conservative causes, have occurred since President Biden warned of the alleged threat that supporters of former President Trump pose to the country, including attacks on anti-abortion activists and political canvassers and the murder of an 18-year-old in North Dakota.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," President Biden said during a September 1 speech in Philadelphia that earned widespread criticism from conservatives and even some on the left.

"They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country," Biden said of supporters of the MAGA agenda in his speech.

Read the full story ›

