Experts weigh in as Mississippi River levels reach record low

(PHYS) – In the month of October, the Mississippi River has seen record low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the level is revealing a more than 100-year-old sunken ferry and the underbelly of the USS Kidd.

"While this is the time of the year when the river levels are usually low, we typically do not see anything this extreme. At least five or six locations along the river, including Mississippi, Arkansas and Missouri are seeing historically low-water levels," said Clint Willson, the director of the LSU Center for River Studies and the Mike N. Dooley, PE Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering.

"The reason for this is that a large percentage of the Mississippi River watershed, which covers approximately 42% of the contiguous United States, is either in a drought or is experiencing extremely dry conditions. Typically, in the fall, at least one or two of the major Mississippi River tributaries would be in 'normal' flow conditions and the river would not be this low."

