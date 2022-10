WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(NEW YORK POST) – Robbie Coltrane — famous for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies — has died. He was 72.

Coltrane’s rep confirmed to The Post that he died Friday. He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

Deadline reported that he passed away on Oct. 14 in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland.

