Who are the 'rulers of the darkness of this world'?

"For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places."

– Ephesians 6:12

Everyone worships gods. Everyone.

They either worship the One True God of Israel, or some other god, all of them false.

Today, you may think this is just crazy superstition.

But it's not.

In ancient times, people sacrificed their children to these gods. As people murdered their offspring, they lined up and banged drums and played musical instruments to distracted themselves with noise. In Jeremiah 32:35, the prophet explained on behalf of God, "And they built the high places of Baal, which are in the valley of the son of Hinnom, to cause their sons and their daughters to pass through the fire unto Molech; which I commanded them not, neither came it into my mind, that they should do this abomination, to cause Judah to sin."

Who were Baal and Molech?

They were demons. And they are still with us today – practicing wickedness in high places.

I love that God says he commanded the children of Israel NOT to do this thing. He's the One True God. It didn't come into his mind they would do this kind of abomination. But they did, in spades.

We do it, still, today, by the millions.

It's called abortion.

It's the ultimate evil.

And we're still worshiping other gods – like Baal and Molech.

The more things change, they more they stay the same.

Jonathan Cahn is a kind of prophet for our time. His bestselling books, "The Harbinger," "The Harbinger 2," "The Mystery of the Shemitah," "The Oracle," "The Paradigm" and others have taught millions around the world in recent years. He's teaching us again with his latest, "The Return of the Gods."

He's teaching us today, when we need it most, about how these dark and real spiritual powers are still tormenting us. They are our real enemies.

It takes someone like Cahn to help us to discern what's taking place in today's world. It's seemingly irrational – but it's not. It's just good against evil as it always has been.

He spoke to WND's Art Moore for an hour or so about the way this is taking shape today.

"They say that secularization is going to be rational and neutral," Cahn observed. "It's never neutral. The Soviet Union wasn't neutral. Nazi Germany wasn't neutral. And this isn't neutral," he said, referring to the current Western culture. "It's just exposing itself now."

What happened about 2,000 years ago?

Jesus came. His death and resurrection changed the world. He was truly the Messiah, God in the flesh, as prophesied in the Bible.

Soon, He will come again to restore all things to the way it was in the Garden of Eden, to set up the Kingdom of heaven on earth, just as He promised.

But the other lesser gods of this world are having their way with us in the meantime.

"This was the greatest mass exorcism in history," Cahn says, referring to the initial influence of the Gospel on the world in the first century. "It's not just that individuals can be possessed. But cultures can be possessed."

Jesus is not yet finished with His work.

He cites a parable that we should remember in Matthew 12:36-50:

But I say unto you, That every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment. For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned. Then certain of the scribes and of the Pharisees answered, saying, Master, we would see a sign from thee. But he answered and said unto them, An evil and adulterous generation seeketh after a sign; and there shall no sign be given to it, but the sign of the prophet Jonas: For as Jonas was three days and three nights in the whale's belly; so shall the Son of man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth. The men of Nineveh shall rise in judgment with this generation, and shall condemn it: because they repented at the preaching of Jonas; and, behold, a greater than Jonas is here. The queen of the south shall rise up in the judgment with this generation, and shall condemn it: for she came from the uttermost parts of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon; and, behold, a greater than Solomon is here. When the unclean spirit is gone out of a man, he walketh through dry places, seeking rest, and findeth none. Then he saith, I will return into my house from whence I came out; and when he is come, he findeth it empty, swept, and garnished. Then goeth he, and taketh with himself seven other spirits more wicked than himself, and they enter in and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first. Even so shall it be also unto this wicked generation. While he yet talked to the people, behold, his mother and his brethren stood without, desiring to speak with him. Then one said unto him, Behold, thy mother and thy brethren stand without, desiring to speak with thee. But he answered and said unto him that told him, Who is my mother? and who are my brethren? And he stretched forth his hand toward his disciples, and said, Behold my mother and my brethren! For whosoever shall do the will of my Father which is in heaven, the same is my brother, and sister, and mother.

We need to learn the lesson of these words today – a lesson of repentance.

"The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament" by Joseph Farah is available in both hardcover and e-book versions.

ALSO: Get Joseph Farah's book "The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age," and learn about the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith and your future in God's Kingdom. Also available as an e-book.

