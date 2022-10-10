Russia: Man imprisoned for Facebook post against Ukraine war

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- Lev Lerman, a 66-year-old Jewish citizen of Russia, was sentenced today (Monday) to four years in prison for sharing a post criticizing Russia's war in Ukraine on Facebook.

Lerman, a resident of Nizhny Novgorod, was arrested shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine after he shared a post on his Facebook page calling on Russian citizens to take to the streets and demonstrate against the war.

The judge granted the prosecution's request to sentence Lerman to four years in prison, which he will serve in a penal colony.

