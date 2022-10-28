A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Russia's Putin says he won't use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Says conflict is part of efforts by West to secure global domination

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 28, 2022 at 5:11pm
Vladimir Putin (Video screenshot)

(AP NEWS) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine but described the conflict there as part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination, which he insisted are doomed to fail.

Speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts, Putin said it’s pointless for Russia to strike Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

“We see no need for that,” Putin said. “There is no point in that, neither political, nor military.”

Putin said an earlier warning of his readiness to use “all means available to protect Russia” didn’t amount to nuclear saber-rattling but was merely a response to Western statements about their possible use of nuclear weapons.

