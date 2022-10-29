Save your child's life: vote Republican in midterms

I'm the guy who has argued on my national radio show, two national TV shows and my syndicated newspaper columns for six months now that Democrats bet the house (literally) on the wrong horse, that this midterm election was never about abortion. It was always about inflation. I shouted from the highest rooftops that "the GOP should stick to inflation, inflation, inflation."

Inflation may very well be at its worst in the history of America.

Middle-class America is being destroyed. Americans' incomes and assets are being systematically wiped out. They can't put food on the table. They can't put gas in their cars. They're scared of becoming homeless. Retirees can't survive and many have been forced to go back to work.

That is what the election of 2022 is about: your economic survival.

And of course, there are a few other issues to throw into the storyline – like this massive wave of violent crime and murder in every blue state and city in America.

And I was right. Ask House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. If he isn't safe in his own mansion, can you imagine how the rest of us feel?

The issues of inflation and crime worked like magic. A massive red wave landslide is upon us. As of days ago, I predicted a 50-seat GOP victory in the House and a 3- to 5-seat GOP victory in the Senate.

But then something happened that was so shocking that I believe it pushed even inflation and crime out of first place. This is the final blow that destroys the Democratic Party. This is so big that we don't have just a red wave coming on Nov. 8. We have a red tsunami.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just became the "Child Death Cult."

Last week the CDC voted unanimously to recommend every school district in the country mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for every child, or they can't go to public school. They recommend the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the "vaccine schedule." We know that most politicians, bureaucrats and schools – especially in blue states and cities – will comply.

This just became a life-or-death election. This just became the civil rights issue of the 21st century. This just became the parental rights issue of the millennium.

I believe this CDC decision is child abuse, reckless endangerment, negligence, medical malpractice, fraud, insanity, conspiracy, coverup and crimes against humanity, all rolled into one.

By the way, did you know the CDC reports higher rates of COVID-19 in vaccinated young children than in unvaccinated? See for yourself on the agency's site.

Did you know U.K. government data shows children who are vaxxed are 4,423% more likely to die from any cause, and 13,633% more likely to die from COVID-19? Read about it here.

New studies report young people are up to 100 times more likely to get seriously ill from the COVID-19 vaccine than from COVID-19 itself. For more info see here.

Does any of that worry you? Does it give you pause before giving your child this dangerous, deadly, experimental vaccine?

And why would children need to risk serious injury or death from an experimental vaccine when studies in the U.K. show the risk from death from COVID-19 for children is basically zero?

In America, Johns Hopkins University studied 48,000 children who got COVID-19 and found zero deaths, except in children with childhood cancer.

Every parent in America – especially mama bears – now has a life-or-death reason to vote 100% straight-ticket Republican for the midterms: to protect your precious, innocent children from an experimental, emergency-use-only, rushed-to-production vaccine that has proven dangerous and deadly all over the world.

Because if you live in a blue state, every child will be force-vaccinated, and all parental rights will be nullified.

Not all Republican politicians are against the COVID-19 vaccine. But they are all against vaccine mandates. With Republicans in charge, no child will ever be force vaccinated.

If you elect red-state governors, senators, representatives, state legislators, mayors, council members and school boards, they will refuse the CDC recommendation, and your child will never be forced to take an experimental vaccine.

Our corrupt CDC, owned by Big Pharma, wants to risk the life of every child in America and take away all your rights as a parent. All in the name of greed. Why? Because Americans have "vaccine regret." The number of Americans who want the new booster is tiny. The vaccine money is drying up. But there are hundreds of billions of dollars to be made if every innocent child is forced to vaccinate.

And you thought Democrats believed in "choice"?

Every parent in America who loves their children, who has no interest in turning them into a combination of guinea pig and crash-test dummy, has only one choice on Nov. 8 ...

VOTE REPUBLICAN.

This isn't a red wave anymore. This will be a Republican red tsunami.

