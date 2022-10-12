School district: 'Non-binary' student numbers up a staggering 582%

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Montgomery County, Maryland, with the largest school district in the state, is well-known for its leftist ideologies.

It was among the first locations in the nation to create all-gender restrooms in public buildings. County and school district officials often are caught in headlines for far leftist plans.

So perhaps not really surprising now is a report that the schools there have reported a staggering 582% increase in the number of students who claim to be non-binary.

According to a report from KUTV, the number comes from a snapshot of data shared by a district official.

LGBT ideologies, from encouraging same-sex relationships to surgical body mutilations for students who say they are transgender, are surging across the United States behind the leadership of Joe Biden's administration.

The report explains how the schools in the county have an intake form for students to complete each year regarding the students' "gender identity."

It asks for a "identified name" and "identified gender" as well as their pronouns.

Are children being tricked into abandoning their God-given genders? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Students also are asked if their parents are aware of their perspective and if they support it.

The KUTV report said in 2019 there were 35 students who said they were non-binary, a number that surged to 239 in 2021.

That includes 18 in elementary school, 129 in middle school and 92 in high school, the report said.

The report said a current tabulation shows over the last few years, 203 middle schoolers have said they are non-binary, along with 41 in elementary.

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!