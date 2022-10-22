A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
School principal who oversaw 3-week anti-racist bootcamp for kids back in classroom

Parent blasted university for making 'terrible choice'

WND News Services
Published October 22, 2022 at 2:12pm
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – A Portland teacher's college hired a former principal who previously oversaw a school-wide "antiracist" bootcamp campaign for kids.

Portland State University's College of Education announced on Sept. 7 that it had hired Cynthia Moffett, a former Beaverton School District principal, to its Curriculum and Instruction department.

When she was a principal of Errol Hassell Elementary School, Moffett oversaw a 21-day antiracist curriculum that was part of a school-wide initiative for the first days of January 2022.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
