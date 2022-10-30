A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Do you see ghosts in this video? Paranormal investigators reveal their findings

You be the judge of apparitions that seem to appear inside Vermont home

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2022 at 6:12pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- If you thought "ghostbusters" were just a Hollywood invention — think again.

New England Paranormal Investigators (PI-NE) are a team of nine people, headquartered in Vermont, who will come out and investigate if you call them with concerns about a resident ghost, spirit or apparition.

In one instance, a New Hampshire homeowner, Theresa Chick of Somersworth, was experiencing sounds, events (such as a toy being thrown at her feet) and even appearances of apparitions, including a slim person suddenly standing in her hallway, inside her house.

TRENDING: These media giants all identified as Democrat propagandists

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Supremes hear arguments on elite colleges' race-based admissions
Leftist Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president
Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in this state
Americans unsure about God are fast-growing force in politics
Cure for nightmares? Scientists say sound therapy could help reduce bad dreams
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×