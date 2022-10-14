Seminary president issues warning to Christian schools

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Christian schools must recruit families with similar beliefs if they are to maintain their mission without being tempted or pressured to conform to the culture, says seminary president Albert Mohler.

Addressing the subject on his podcast The Briefing, Mohler read a Wall Street Journal column that was written by a father who sent his daughter to a Portland, Ore., all-girls Catholic school, St. Mary's Academy, and was shocked by what she was taught.

"We are Episcopalian and were grateful to have our daughter educated in a faith community that emphasized God's presence in all places and striving for the good in every endeavor," the father wrote.

