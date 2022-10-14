A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Seminary president issues warning to Christian schools

Could 'lose your school' if families don't affirm ministry

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2022 at 12:42pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Christian schools must recruit families with similar beliefs if they are to maintain their mission without being tempted or pressured to conform to the culture, says seminary president Albert Mohler.

Addressing the subject on his podcast The Briefing, Mohler read a Wall Street Journal column that was written by a father who sent his daughter to a Portland, Ore., all-girls Catholic school, St. Mary's Academy, and was shocked by what she was taught.

"We are Episcopalian and were grateful to have our daughter educated in a faith community that emphasized God's presence in all places and striving for the good in every endeavor," the father wrote.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Democrats faced with need to address economy, not climate
Leftist student employees accused of sabotaging Matt Walsh livestream
Education Dept. webinar: 'Not all egg producers are women'
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
Seminary president issues warning to Christian schools
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×