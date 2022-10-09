Showgirl model killed in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX 5 VEGAS) – The bright smile of Maris DiGiovanni lit up the Las Vegas strip when she worked as a showgirl model. She and 47-year-old Brent Hallett of Las Vegas were the two killed in Thursday’s stabbing on the strip.

DiGiovanni’s brother told FOX5 the 30-year-old loved the beauty of life and lived it to the fullest without limitations. He said she was an authentic and caring friend, devoted wife and loving daughter.

“Considering her passion for concerts and festivals, the obvious next home base was Las Vegas,” Maris’ brother Gage said. “Always opening their doors for friends and family, Maris was always the life of any gathering.”

