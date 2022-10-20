A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldGENDER BENDERS
Singapore penalizes Vogue magazine for promoting non-traditional families

Permit is needed to publish and distribute magazines

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 20, 2022 at 6:26pm
(THE NEW AMERICAN) – Singapore authorities have issued a stern warning to fashion magazine Vogue Singapore and shortened the magazine’s permit after it repeatedly violated content guidelines in the island nation of around 5.5 million residents.

A spokesman for Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) revealed that authorities have effectively revoked Vogue Singapore’s current one-year permit from Thursday. In response, Vogue Singapore reapplied for a permit, with MCI issuing the magazine a six-month permit in response. A permit is needed to publish and distribute magazines in Singapore.

“MCI has issued Vogue Singapore a stern warning and shortened the permit for Vogue Singapore from one year to six months, as it had breached the content guidelines for local lifestyle magazines on four occasions within the past two years, for nudity and content that promoted non-traditional families,” said the spokesman.

