Singer Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

(FOX NEWS) – Jerry Lee Lewis has died, Fox News Digital can confirm. The rock ‘n’ roll pioneer passed away after suffering from various illnesses throughout the years, his publicist said Friday in a press release.

"He was there at the beginning, with Elvis, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Carl Perkins, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly, and the rest, and watched them fade away one by one till it was him alone to bear witness, and sing of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll," the release added.

"'Who would have thought,' he said, near the end of his days, ‘it would be me?’"

