The 'solution' to COVID – the jab – continues to kill

The COVID pandemic has two new forms, in addition to continuing preventable deaths from viral infection – nearly 3,000 a week in the U.S. One is increasing levels of long COVID that does not kill, but ruins quality of life. I have already published articles on this. Here I explore the second new manifestation, namely excess deaths not due to infection but resulting from vaccines. How are vaccines killing large numbers of people? In brief, the vaccines ruin immune systems and damage blood. So people are dying from various ailments and diseases, including cardiac problems.

Government agencies have played many games to hide vaccine-induced excess deaths.

A large body of medical literature continues to evolve on these excess deaths showing death rates in 2021 and 2022 significantly above rates prior to the pandemic. And many studies have linked vaccines to these high excess death rates. Below I cite several sources where details have been published. Though it takes time, reading these sources will enlighten you about vaccine induced deaths.

Mathew Crawford, a great analyst, said that, "Vaccine deaths were seemingly classified as COVID-19 deaths, [and] my estimation of the death toll quickly grew. Now I personally suspect that over 100,000 Americans have been killed by the experimental vaccines. Others I know think the number may be as large as a quarter of a million." Based on my extensive reading I think the latter is likely.

Here is the single-best review article. From the introduction:

"Official all-cause mortality statistics that get released to the public are often delayed 6-12 months after year end, and even then they can be designated interim – subject to change. So if you want to identify a spike in deaths within a population how would you get an early warning signal?

"Boots-on-the-ground organisations notice up ticks and spikes in sales or staffing numbers. When this happens in industries that deal with deaths, alarm bells should be going off, especially when these deaths are in healthy working age groups, children and near births, and where COVID-19 has not been attributed to their death!

"Some whistleblowers have been speaking out about anomalies in their work space since mid 2021, but when in late 2021 the data came out from an insurance company that they had experienced a 40% increase in life insurance payouts in the working age group in 2021, equivalent to 4 times a 200 year catastrophic event, that got Wall Street's attention.

"The unprecedented death numbers were not COVID-19, but happened to coincide with the timing of the roll-out of the experimental, brand new technology, emergency use COVID-19 vaccines. The catastrophic effect of the draconian 'mitigation' rules imposed on the healthy population of the world had already been in place for a year; it may be a contributing factor, but doesn't necessarily explain the timing. And if that was the explanation, then the 'cure' is excessively worse than the burden of the disease."

Using other means to identify excess mortality

Within particular industries that work with death statistics, there is both anecdotal information and hard statistics that expose alarming death numbers, which sadly are now showing up in little children, and expected to get worse. Some of those industries are:

Life insurance companies

Funeral homes

Embalmers

Coffin manufacturers and suppliers

Florists – baby wreath demand

Airline pilots

Military databases

Disability data

Here is some specific information from sources involved in these industries:

Insurance companies, Death & Disability payouts – Edward Dowd – HERE

Embalmer whistleblowers – HERE

Funeral director – John O'Looney – HERE

Information on pilots and the jab – HERE

Miscarriage and infertility – HERE"

The rest of this article presents many excellent sources of excess-death information.

Great analysis by Igor Chudov: "PROVEN RELATIONSHIP: COVID Boosters and Excess Mortality in 2022"

He used data from a large number of countries. For this graph showing booster correlation, this was noted: "It shows that booster uptake was extremely strongly (and positively) related to excess mortality, with P value being 0.0002. Mind you, anything with P below 0.05 is considered statistically significant – so P=0.0002 is ironclad.

"Since most of my readers are not statisticians, let me explain. The graph ... means that the more boosters are taken, the greater was excess mortality for the countries in the graph. The P=0.0002 means that this association is extremely unlikely to be a random coincidence.

"More boosters – more deaths!"

Excellent analysis by Daniel Horowitz

"If you just take the data from VAERS and the EudraVigilance system of the European Medicines Agency, there were a total of 76,253 dead and 6,033,218 [vaccine] injured, as of mid-July. That in itself is mind-blowing, but if you adjust for an underreporting factor of 41, that would total nearly 1.9 million deaths and 247 million injuries! Amazingly, yet sickeningly, 247 million injuries would equal 4.6% of all the people jabbed on this third rock from the sun – nearly exactly the extrapolated rate of injury from the German medical billing data!"

Results of national U.S. poll

"More than twice as many Americans have lost a household member to a COVID vaccine injury as have lost one to COVID.

"That's the shocking finding of a new poll of 1,500 Americans carried out by the polling company Pollfish.

"While 3.6% of respondents said someone in their household had died from COVID-19, 7.9% said one had died as a result of COVID vaccination.

"The people polled were a randomly selected, representative sample of the U.S. public, of whom 74.3% were vaccinated, so the sample was not inherently biased towards or against the reporting of vaccine problems, though as in all opinion polls there may be an issue of self-selection bias."

Analysis by Steve Kirsch:

"Many people assumed the vaccine kills you quickly (in the first two weeks) because that's when people notice the association and report it to VAERS. This is still true; it does kill some people quickly: half of the deaths reported in VAERS are in the first few weeks.

"But the key words are 'reported in VAERS.' It turns out that if we don't have that restriction but are just wondering when most of the deaths after COVID vaccination happen, the answer is different.

"Thanks to a helper who works at HHS, we can now clearly see that most of the deaths from the vaccine are happening an average of five months from the last dose. That is for the second dose; it may be getting shorter the more shots you get but there are arguments both ways (since there can be survivor bias). Using data from the U.K., we can see more clearly that the delay time is around 23 weeks (so a bit more than 5 weeks). We'll dive into that shortly.

"This delay explains why the life insurance companies got off-the-charts all-cause mortality peaks for people under 60 in Q3 and Q4 rather than right after the shots rolled out.

"The five-month delay is also consistent with death reports where people are developing new aggressive cancers that are killing them over a four to six month period.

"The five-month death delay was also confirmed using only European data. That analysis was posted Aug. 11, but I learned about it after I wrote this post.

"So when you hear of a death from stroke, cardiac arrest, heart attack, cancer, and suicide that is happening around five months after vaccination, it could very well be a vaccine-related death."

Conclusion

In the U.S. and worldwide many people who obeyed public health agencies and got COVID shots are dying from them. This is how the pandemic lives on by killing people from the supposed "solution" to COVID. And authorities are still pushing vaccines. This is tragic. Also tragic is that most excess deaths are of relatively young people, considered working age, not the elderly. Finally, this is what CDC says: "Reports of death after COVID-19 vaccination are rare." Keep in mind that the pandemic could have been better addressed by strongly pushing use of high dose vitamin D and even nasal saline sprays. COVID vaccines were always a terrible strategy but a great moneymaker for Pfizer.

