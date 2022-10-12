'Sponsored by Pfizer': Media ignore executive's bombshell admission

One might think that a top Pfizer executive's admission in testimony before the European Parliament that her company's vaccine was never tested during clinical trials for the ability to prevent transmission of COVID-19 would be front-page news.

After all, the whole premise for the vaccine mandates that have cost many people their livelihoods, separated them from loves ones and barred them from restaurants and sports arenas is that the shots stop the spread of the SARS-CoV2 virus.

The ineffectiveness of the vaccines in stopping infection and transmission has been clear to anyone paying attention, but the admission on Monday by Janine Small, Pfizer's president of international developed markets, is significant as the military, government agencies, schools and other institutions continue to exclude people who have chosen not to get the experimental shots.

Nevertheless, there was no coverage of Small's remarks by establishment media.

Matt Agorist, editor at large at the Free Thought Project, drew a connection to the fact that Pfizer is a major media sponsor, posting a montage on Twitter of news programs "brought to you by Pfizer."

See the montage:

Mainstream Media, Federal Government, and TheScience(TM): "Brought to you by Pfizer!" pic.twitter.com/GgvxyHfRDY — Matt Agorist (@MattAgorist) October 28, 2021

Do most reporters in the national news media actually HATE the truth? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (98 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

"This is one of the most telling admissions made since the beginning of the pandemic and the entirety of the establishment media is silent," Agorist wrote on Twitter. "Could it be due to the fact that they all said the exact opposite for the last 2 years?"

James Melville noted there was "almost zero coverage in the mainstream media."

"The silence of complicity is deafening," he tweeted.

European Member of Parliament Christian Terhes of Romania angrily noted to reporters after hearing Small's admission that people – to obtain the digital passport issued by the EU affording them access to many places – "were forced to be vaccinated in order to exercise their base fundamental rights.

"Many of our colleagues voted in favor of for it because they believed what the companies have said, that if you get vaccinated, you will not get infected and you will not spread the virus," he said.

See Terhes' remarks:

More absolute fire from MEP @CristianTerhes today after Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla refused to appear before a European Parliament committee. "They haven't tested the vaccine to see if it's stopping the spread of the virus. So we're asking again: what are they hiding?" pic.twitter.com/d3UmgqvtrS — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) October 12, 2022

In the hearing Monday, Small was asked by Dutch MEP Rob Roos if the pharmaceutical giant had tested the vaccine "on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market."

"No ... you know, we had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is happening in the market," she confessed.

Roos later posted a video on Twitter of Small's response and added his own comment.

"This is scandalous!" he said. "Millions of people worldwide felt forced to get vaccinated because of the myth that you do it for others."

That claim, he said, has "turned out to be a cheap lie."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In July, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator at the time the vaccines were developed and rolled, said she wasn't surprised that people who were quadruple vaccinated, including President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, contracted COVID-19.

"I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection and I think we overplayed the vaccines," Birx told the Fox News Channel's Neil Cavuto.

Last week, Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladopo recommended men aged 18-39 not get the COVID vaccinate after publishing a study showing an 84% increase in the risk of cardiac death in the 28 days following the shots.

See the lawmaker's video:

￼

🚨 BREAKING: In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission. "Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie. The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated. The world needs to know. Share this video! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/su1WqgB4dO — Rob Roos MEP 🇳🇱 (@Rob_Roos) October 11, 2022

On Tuesday night, the Dutch lawmaker, Roos, summed up the "massive implications" of the Pfizer executive's admission in an interview with "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"Governments pushed millions of people worldwide to get vaccinated by telling them to do it for your grandmother," he said.

"They tricked perfectly healthy young people into taking this jab using false arguments," Roos continued.

"And they used big words like antisocial to sow immense hatred against people who refused to comply with the government's wishes. And even worse, many governments, including mine, introduced so-called COVID passports."

Governments, he noted, like to talk about "institutional discrimination," but this was real institutional discrimination, he said.

"Many lost their job, their livelihood, because they stood by their principles," said Roos.

Austria, the European Parliament member recalled, even had a lockdown of the unvaccinated.

All of this was based on the premise that vaccination helped stop the spread of the virus.

"But this has now proven to be a big lie."

See the interview:

I joined @TuckerCarlson to discuss one of the greatest scandals of our time. #COVID passports and mandates placed millions of people outside society. But there was NO evidence the #vaccine would even stop the transmission. This should have massive political consequences: pic.twitter.com/dQQICUKEBK — Rob Roos MEP 🇳🇱 (@Rob_Roos) October 12, 2022

President Biden, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and many other public figures promised early in 2021 that anybody who got the vaccine would not be infected with COVID-19 and would not transmit the virus to others.

See a montage of the promises:

Hear former British Prime Minister Tony Blair declare the evidence around the world that COVID vaccine "works" is "crystal clear," that there is no "serious person disputing it," and to get vaccinated "is almost part of your civic duty."

Lying is second nature to this odious individual .pic.twitter.com/LOMVGtcGxQ — Sir Cold957 (@cold957) October 12, 2022

Hear the shifting assessment of the Pfizer vaccine by the company's CEO, Albert Bourla, who has contracted COVID-19 twice after being "fully vaccinated."

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla should be arrested and charged with fraud… pic.twitter.com/YxTiqTzDj3 — Pelham (@Resist_05) October 12, 2022

Pfizer turned Israel into a lab for the world. Well, the lab experiment failed, miserably. pic.twitter.com/6bJjcdqAmN — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 12, 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!