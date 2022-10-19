A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State attorney general: Prosecute over drag queen's graphic sex show in front of child

'This is grotesque, disturbing behavior'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 19, 2022 at 12:16pm
By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

WARNING: This story contains offensive language and imagery.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called for prosecution over a sexually explicit drag performance in front of at least one young child in exclusive comments to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A drag performer sang sexually explicit lyrics, simulated a sex act and flashed underwear in front of children at an “all ages” event Saturday in Plano, Texas. It’s the responsibility of district and county attorneys to prosecute the “inappropriate acts” on display at the drag show, according to Paxton, who called on the state’s legislature to add language to the penal code explicitly addressing this issue.

“This is grotesque, disturbing behavior. Under Texas law, local district and county attorneys are charged with taking up the mantle to protect Texas kids by prosecuting these types of totally inappropriate acts,” Paxton told the DCNF.

“What’s more, in 2023, the Texas Legislature should amend the Texas Penal Code to expressly prohibit this kind of grossly sexual conduct and empower my Office to prosecute when district and county attorneys refuse,” he said.

The event in question featured a drag performer singing “My p**** good, p**** sweet. P**** good enough to eat” and “F*** me all night” in front of a young girl while flashing underwear at the audience and simulating a sex act. Adults in the crowd cheered and threw money at the performer while the child watched quietly.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







