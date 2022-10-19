State attorney general: Prosecute over drag queen's graphic sex show in front of child

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

WARNING: This story contains offensive language and imagery.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called for prosecution over a sexually explicit drag performance in front of at least one young child in exclusive comments to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A drag performer sang sexually explicit lyrics, simulated a sex act and flashed underwear in front of children at an “all ages” event Saturday in Plano, Texas. It’s the responsibility of district and county attorneys to prosecute the “inappropriate acts” on display at the drag show, according to Paxton, who called on the state’s legislature to add language to the penal code explicitly addressing this issue.

🚨 I attended another all ages drag brunch in Plano, TX over the weekend and the footage I have is shocking. “My p*ssy good, p*ssy sweet

P*ssy good enough to eat…f*ck me all night” It gets worse. More footage to come. We WILL stop this. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xVghUT0ORb — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 18, 2022

“This is grotesque, disturbing behavior. Under Texas law, local district and county attorneys are charged with taking up the mantle to protect Texas kids by prosecuting these types of totally inappropriate acts,” Paxton told the DCNF.

“What’s more, in 2023, the Texas Legislature should amend the Texas Penal Code to expressly prohibit this kind of grossly sexual conduct and empower my Office to prosecute when district and county attorneys refuse,” he said.

The event in question featured a drag performer singing “My p**** good, p**** sweet. P**** good enough to eat” and “F*** me all night” in front of a young girl while flashing underwear at the audience and simulating a sex act. Adults in the crowd cheered and threw money at the performer while the child watched quietly.

