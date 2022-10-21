State's rule would withhold funding from libraries displaying 'inappropriate' content for children

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A new rule proposed by Missouri's Republican secretary of state would withhold state funding from libraries that don't enact policies to shield minors from inappropriate content.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft proposed the rule last week. It will be formally published in the state register on Nov. 15, allowing residents to submit a public comment within 30 days. Under the proposed administrative rule, libraries that receive state funding must certify in writing that they will implement policies to ensure appropriate book selections for children under 18.

Libraries would also need to promise that state funds don't go toward purchasing sexually explicit material and that age-inappropriate content is not displayed in children's sections.

