EducationLAW AND ORDER
State's rule would withhold funding from libraries displaying 'inappropriate' content for children

Libraries must promise state funds don't go toward purchasing sexually explicit material

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2022 at 3:20pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – A new rule proposed by Missouri's Republican secretary of state would withhold state funding from libraries that don't enact policies to shield minors from inappropriate content.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft proposed the rule last week. It will be formally published in the state register on Nov. 15, allowing residents to submit a public comment within 30 days. Under the proposed administrative rule, libraries that receive state funding must certify in writing that they will implement policies to ensure appropriate book selections for children under 18.

Libraries would also need to promise that state funds don't go toward purchasing sexually explicit material and that age-inappropriate content is not displayed in children's sections.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







