Politics U.S.LAW OF THE LAND
Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of 6 months prison

Urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 18, 2022 at 6:34am
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon reporting fromMike Lindell's 'Moment of Truth' Summit in Springfield, Missouri, in August 2022. (Video screenshot)

(DAILY MAIL) -- Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'

In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.

They argue that the judge overseeing sentencing should look for 'something more' than simple contrition.

Read the full story ›

