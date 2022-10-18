Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of 6 months prison

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(DAILY MAIL) -- Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'

In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.

They argue that the judge overseeing sentencing should look for 'something more' than simple contrition.

