Stocks notch 2nd day of gains Monday, Dow closes more than 400 points higher

(CNBC) -- The three major indexes closed higher Monday as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen last week and weighed the latest moves in rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 417.06 points, or 1.3%, ending the day at 31,499.62. The S&P 500 gained about 1.2% and closed at 3,797.34. The Nasdaq Composite advanced nearly 0.9% to end at 10,952.61.

Investors will watch for earnings from tech giants such as Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft this week as earnings season continues.

