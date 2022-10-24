A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Strangers move into couple's home they just bought and refuse to leave

'Someone is totally has tried to take possession of the property'

Published October 23, 2022
Published October 23, 2022 at 9:21pm
(Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) -- A Prince George's County couple had just signed a contract with a bank to buy a home when the wife says she drove by the property and saw a U-Haul in the driveway with people moving in.

That was Thursday. Friday, they were there and refusing to leave.

"She panicked a little and called me and said, 'What is happening here?'" said Melea King who is the realtor for the couple.

