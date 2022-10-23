Student shares how she got COVID-vax exemption, gets booted

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A U.S. college has settled with a student who was evicted from campus housing merely for sharing information about COVID-19 vaccine exemptions on social media.

The school, Oakland University in Michigan, admitted no "liability," but reached an undisclosed agreement with former student Inara Ramazanova, according to a report from First Liberty Institute.

Her "offense" developed at the time that the COVID pandemic was developing, and COVID-19 shots were becoming common requirements for colleges to impose on students.

She had obtained a religious accommodation from the school's vaccine mandate, allowing her to live on campus for the 2021-22 school year.

"However, OU then evicted Ms. Ramazanova from campus after she shared her request and her granted exemption in a Facebook post, claiming her post to be 'collusion or conspiracy' under the OU's Code of Conduct," the legal team explained.

The settlement was described only as "amicable."

"We appreciate Oakland University bringing this case to a positive conclusion,” said Justin Butterfield, deputy general counsel at First Liberty Institute. “Inara was simply exercising her free speech rights by sharing information on social media. She is happy this incident is behind her and she is grateful for her time at OU."

Ramazanova, who moved to the U.S. from Russia, had obtained a religious accommodation from the university’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate to allow her residency during the school year.

But the school reacted when "many members of the Facebook group were asking questions on how to best express their sincerely held religious beliefs and receive a religious accommodation."

WND reported when the case developed that First Liberty initially told officials at Oakland that they needed to apologize to the student.

In its first letter to various school officials including Ora Pescovitz, Michael Wadsworth and Boyd Farnam, the legal team pointed out the school's actions also created a disciplinary record against her.

There have been literally dozens of court cases fighting various mandates, from schools, businesses, military branches and others, to wear masks and accept the experimental, and now documented as questionable, COVID shots.

The legal team originally explained that the discipline and eviction "because she shared about her religious convictions regarding vaccination and about how she sought and received a religious accommodation from OU," violated her rights under the First Amendment.

An investigation into the situation determined there was no rule against the student sharing her information.

