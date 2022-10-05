Swiss company offers fortified luxury bunkers for the apocalypse

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
(ZEROHEDGE) – A Swiss firm which supplies fortified underground residences has unveiled its new L'Heritage bunkers - for ultra high-net worth individuals who want to ride out the apocalypse bathed in the lap of luxury they've grown accustomed to.
The company, Oppidum, commissioned French architect Marc Prigent to design the sprawling underground abodes for "unprecedented times" – with each one offering a minimum of 10,000 square feet of space.
The residences can be customized to the owner's tastes – and can include extra facilities such as an extra-large garage, a private art gallery, meeting lounges, an indoor garden, and even a spa with a private pool, according to Robb Report.