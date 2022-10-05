A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Swiss company offers fortified luxury bunkers for the apocalypse

Designs sprawling underground abodes for 'unprecedented times'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 5, 2022 at 4:40pm
Oppidum underground bunker (video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – A Swiss firm which supplies fortified underground residences has unveiled its new L'Heritage bunkers - for ultra high-net worth individuals who want to ride out the apocalypse bathed in the lap of luxury they've grown accustomed to.

The company, Oppidum, commissioned French architect Marc Prigent to design the sprawling underground abodes for "unprecedented times" – with each one offering a minimum of 10,000 square feet of space.

The residences can be customized to the owner's tastes – and can include extra facilities such as an extra-large garage, a private art gallery, meeting lounges, an indoor garden, and even a spa with a private pool, according to Robb Report.

Read the full story ›

