Teacher canned after Libs of TikTok exposed his 'grooming' videos hired at new school

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(RED STATE) – An Oklahoma middle school teacher who resigned from his job in April 2022 after Libs of TikTok exposed his extremely questionable postings is now teaching in another school district – and opened up to an undercover Project Veritas reporter about his anarchist beliefs, his desire to indoctrinate his students, and his plan to “burn down the system” in a video just released by PV.

In the Project Veritas video, Tyler Wrynn described the posting that got him into trouble while teaching in Owasso: “So, I have a rather large TikTok following. I’m an authority figure. So, I [publish] a Christmas message of, ‘Hey, if your parents don’t love and support you for who you are this Christmas, f**k them. I’m your parent now. I love you. Drink some water. I’m proud of you.’”

The only thing wrong with that message, he says, is that he used the word “f**k.”

Read the full story ›