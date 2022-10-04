A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Teacher canned after Libs of TikTok exposed his 'grooming' videos hired at new school

Admits plan to 'burn down the system'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2022 at 1:31pm
(RED STATE) – An Oklahoma middle school teacher who resigned from his job in April 2022 after Libs of TikTok exposed his extremely questionable postings is now teaching in another school district – and opened up to an undercover Project Veritas reporter about his anarchist beliefs, his desire to indoctrinate his students, and his plan to “burn down the system” in a video just released by PV.

In the Project Veritas video, Tyler Wrynn described the posting that got him into trouble while teaching in Owasso: “So, I have a rather large TikTok following. I’m an authority figure. So, I [publish] a Christmas message of, ‘Hey, if your parents don’t love and support you for who you are this Christmas, f**k them. I’m your parent now. I love you. Drink some water. I’m proud of you.’”

The only thing wrong with that message, he says, is that he used the word “f**k.”

