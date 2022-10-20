Teacher caught belittling Trump-supporting parents in middle school

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – A shocking audio recording has revealed an inappropriate conversation between a teacher and her eighth-grade student, in which she went on a racially-charged political tirade and called the child's Trump-supporting parents uneducated.

The audio, which was secretly recorded by the student in April and obtained by the Maine Wire, features Maine's Gray-New Gloucester Middle School resource instructor Ann Cook ranting about "rich white men," former President Donald Trump, and praising President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Your father and stepfather are just caught up in the propaganda," Cook can be heard telling the middle schooler. "They believe the lies. And that's the whole point of lying is that people believe it just cause you say it."

