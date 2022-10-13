Teen accidentally swallows dog toy – and then squeaks

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX 10 PHOENIX) – A teenager became "one" with a chew toy after he accidentally swallowed it and— as you might assume— started squeaking.

Mary Serrano of Montgomery, Texas, said her 13-year-old son Jonathan was chewing on a dog toy to be annoying. The mother jokingly made a slapping gesture with a soda bottle. As her son ducked, he swallowed the whistle part of the toy.

Serrano then took her son to two different hospitals after he started squeaking. While they waited in the emergency room at Conroe Regional Hospital, Serrano recorded a video of her son who kept squeaking as he could not contain his laughter.

Read the full story ›