Telescope stunningly updates classic space image of 'Pillars of Creation'

'The landscape lives up to its name'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 24, 2022 at 9:24pm
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- If you’re looking for a breathtaking photo of starry skies, look no further. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has taken a new picture of the amazing “Pillars of Creation.” The landscape lives up to its name — it’s the site where new stars are born from clouds of gas and dust. The telescope captured the image in the Eagle Nebula, about 6,500 light years away from Earth.

At first glance, you would think the Pillars of Creation were a magical rock formation, but the new image brings a more in-depth and higher quality view since the last time it was photographed in 1995 and then again in 2014 by the Hubble Space Telescope. One of the new observations is that the rock-like shapes are more permeable.

The columns are a combination of interstellar gas and dust that can appear semi-transparent depending on the lighting. The updated image and greater visibility of the phenomenon will help astronomers create more accurate models of star formation. Additionally, the updated models will help with more precise counts of newly formed stars and the quantity of gas and dust in the region.

