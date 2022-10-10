A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Thief pick-pockets dead victim who was pinned under truck

'Go ahead, gangsta! Go ahead!'

Published October 9, 2022 at 9:18pm
Published October 9, 2022 at 9:18pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- A soulless thief pick-pocketed a dead man crushed by a truck in Manhattan — as ghoulish onlookers cheered her on, video obtained by the Post shows.

The woman was recorded apparently pick-pocketing the body of a pedestrian who had been crushed under a tractor-trailer in Midtown — and the sickening crime has left police unable to identify him or notify his family of his death, sources said.

The gruesome crash occurred as the victim, who police said was believed to be in his 50s, was crossing Eighth Avenue at West 44th Street around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







