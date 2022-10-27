A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Thousands of Americans have had 'stalkware' planted on their Android devices

Millions of messages, call logs, passwords being tracked

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(NEWS CINEMA) – Thousands of Americans have fallen victim to stalkware planted on their smartphones by someone they know – and an Android app is collecting and storing their personal information.

TechCrunch obtained leaked data from the app, TheTruthSpy, that has a database teeming with personal information like call logs, text messages, location data and passwords from users across the US.

Mapping software revealed the app captured 278,861 location data points from Americans over the course of six weeks – a total of 608,966 worldwide. The database was also held 1.2 million text messages and 4.42 million call logs, which included the duration of calls and the name and phone numbers of contacts.

