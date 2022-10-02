A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Thousands stuck on cruise ships after hurricane shuttered Florida ports

Ian wreaked havoc across state

WND News Services
Published October 2, 2022
(ZEROHEDGE) – Travel website "The Points Guy" reported that thousands of cruise ship passengers are stuck at sea this week because Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc across southwestern and central Florida, forcing some ports across the state to close temporarily.

Cruise ships that departed from Florida before Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday had to extend their schedules because some ports remain closed.

Three major ones — Port Canaveral, Jacksonville Port Authority, and Port Tampa Bay, remain temporarily closed or have disruptions, preventing cruise ships from docking.

TRENDING: Never let a devastating natural disaster go to waste

Read the full story ›

