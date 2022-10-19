'Threat to democracy'? Kari Lake answers 'election denier' smear with 'the receipts'

Amid record inflation, the immigration crisis, surging crime and foreign policy failures, Democrats are framing popular Republican candidates such as Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake as "election deniers" who pose a "threat to democracy."

On the campaign trail this week, a reporter brought up the issue, and Lake was prepared.

"Let's talk about election deniers," she said. "Here's 150 examples of Democrats denying election results."

Lake, noting Democrats have been challenging the legitimacy of election outcomes since 2000, commended her 20-year-old staffer, Anthony, for compiling the list of quotes, from Hillary Clinton to Stacey Abrams.

"You did better research than half of the reporters here," she told him.

She cited White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying "remember Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams."

"A Democrat was saying that. Is that an election denier?" Lake asked the reporters.

There was Hillary Clinton calling Trump "an illegitimate president."

"Is she an election denier?" Lake asked.

There were also examples from media, including the Los Angeles Times asking, "Was the 2016 election legitimate?"

"So it's OK for Democrats to question elections, but it's not OK for Republicans? It's crock of BS. Everyone of you knows it," she said.

"We have our freedom of speech, and we're not going relinquish it to a bunch of fake news propagandists," Lake asserted.

"If you want a copy of these, I'm sure Anthony will help you get a copy and help you learn how to be journalists. But look it up. It has been happening for a long time."

Lake said her objective is to eliminate the doubt about election outcomes.

"When I'm governor we are going to make sure we have honest elections," she concluded. "We want the Democrats, the independents and the Republicans to all know that their vote counted."

See the exchange:

Let's talk about "Election Deniers."

I brought receipts. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0vzg0ecdx3 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 18, 2022

The Republican National Committee created a video compiling 10 minutes of Democrats questioning the legitimacy of elections:

Here is something the January 6 Committee doesn't want you to see. WATCH: 10 minutes of Democrats denying election results. pic.twitter.com/bJRbzEcIO2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2022

Last month, a reporter pressed Lake on her claim that Biden is dividing the country, asking why it couldn't be said that Trump is being divisive by "falsely telling people he won that election when he lost it."

"Questioning the election when there obviously were problems is dividing the country?" she asked. "Since when can we not ask questions about our elections?"

Later in September, responding to a reporter who claimed people of color were being "targeted" by police, Lake conducted an impromptu mini-clinic on the issue, contending the question arises from a "lie" disseminated by establishment media.

The question was posed at a news conference at the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, where Lake was joined by Republican state attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh.

"Kari, a lot of people of color feel like they are unfairly targeted by police. Are they wrong to feel that way? And regardless of if there's any merit there, what can you as governor do to improve the perception of police?" the reporter asked.

"A lot of people of color?" Lake replied. "How many people of color have you talked to about that?"

The reporter responded, "I mean, if you look at surveys –"

"Which surveys?" Lake asked. "I'm happy to look at those stats. Because I will tell you this, that I talk to people of color. I talk to all Arizonans. They’re all concerned about the crime."

She added that "just because your skin isn't the same color as yours doesn't mean you want your kids to be walking down the street in an unsafe neighborhood."

"Every Arizonan wants safety and security in their neighborhood. It doesn’t matter what your skin color is," she said. "And if you look at stats, you will look and see that police do not target people of color.

"That is a lie that’s been perpetuated by the left and then spread and disseminated and re-spread in the media," Lake said. "Check the stats."

