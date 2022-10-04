A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Tim Tebow: 'There is only 1 MVP and he died on a cross on a rescue mission for humanity'

While accepting award, gave impassioned speech about caring for most vulnerable

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2022 at 12:50pm
Tim Tebow appears in a hilarious T-Mobile commercial during Super Bowl XLVIII

(TRUTHTENT) – Former University of Florida Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and Denver Broncos starter Tim Tebow recently accepted the Sports Impact Award at the K-LOVE Fan Awards.

While accepting the award Tebow gave an impassioned speech about caring for the most vulnerable and declaring Jesus Christ the the only MVP.

Tebow began his speech by thanking the crowd and the presenters and then cracking a couple jokes at the presenters expense saying, “Thank you so much. Matthew, let’s just be honest, you’ve never thought about running a marathon. And unfortunately, those shorts you wore proved it.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
