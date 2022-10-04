Tim Tebow: 'There is only 1 MVP and he died on a cross on a rescue mission for humanity'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(TRUTHTENT) – Former University of Florida Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and Denver Broncos starter Tim Tebow recently accepted the Sports Impact Award at the K-LOVE Fan Awards.

While accepting the award Tebow gave an impassioned speech about caring for the most vulnerable and declaring Jesus Christ the the only MVP.

Tebow began his speech by thanking the crowd and the presenters and then cracking a couple jokes at the presenters expense saying, “Thank you so much. Matthew, let’s just be honest, you’ve never thought about running a marathon. And unfortunately, those shorts you wore proved it.”

