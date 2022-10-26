Today's Marxist, atheist West

Read Hanne's The Herland Report.

Marxism, with its cancel culture and social upheaval, is now engulfing America, applying its rigorous hatred toward traditional values, tearing down the pillars of stability. The idea, as presented in Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels' work "The Communist Manifesto," is that the only solution to injustice between the classes is to instigate bloody revolutions and terror upon the population.

"There is only one way to shorten and ease the convulsions of the old society and the bloody birth pangs of the new – revolutionary terror," Marx argued. No gradual change, as the conservatives prescribe when reforms are to be made. Creating total calamity and disruption was Marx's prescribed remedy. The incoming, new elites would then seize power, expropriate funds and confiscate private property and assets from the former ruling class – simply steal what others had worked generations to achieve and spend the funds in a new, socialist system in which private ownership is abolished. That is, the Marxist class would control the funds. Once this was done and the working class had taken power, the "communist paradise with peace on earth" would materialize.

When studying the effects of Marxism implemented in nations, however, whether it be socialist or communist countries, Marx's teachings arguably introduced a system where the new government replaced the existing elites, only establishing control over the same deprived working class in an even worse system of terror. The repression seen among the intolerant communist and National Socialist (Nazi) state lords, where millions were sent to concentration camps and millions killed by their own leaders, defined totalitarian horror in the 20th century.

It is precisely the atheist Marxist method of implementing strict groupthink, repression of free speech, zero tolerance for diversity of opinion, harsh consequences for those who do not confirm to the standards of the government narrative, a unison voice from the media outlining what the population are to think and feel about every subject, combined with harsh ruling elites controlling the economy, that made totalitarianism possible in the 1940s. It is the very same socialist intolerance of diversity that makes the rise of totalitarianism possible in the West today.

Central to the Marxist ideology is atheism. The effect of removing the conservative values upon which a society is built and replacing these with lawlessness and nihilism, breaks down the very fabric of empathy. Why should we be sensitized and feel for others when the only hailed value is for "me to do what I want"? Selfishness is legitimized, and thereby the constraints on the evil root in man's heart are removed.

One of France's leading philosophers, Andre Glucksmann, says that the current culture war in the West is a struggle between nihilism and conservatism. When he was young, he helped Jean-Paul Sartre in outlining the intellectual underpinning for the Marxist student revolts in 1968. Glucksmann is famous for dramatically parting from his former Maoist views, after understanding the terror the communist totalitarian system opened up for. This was clear to him after reading "The Gulag Archipelago" by the Soviet dissident, philosopher and Nobel laureate Alexandr Solzhenitsyn.

Rather than a communist paradise, the Soviet population were subjected to a system of repression, lack of respect for plurality and a remarkable hatred of religion and traditional beliefs. Solzhenitsyn has painstakingly outlined the mental poverty and spiritual self-destruction that Marxist-led societies resulted in, that in no way brought heaven to its workers.

Atheist nihilism follows the path of philosopher Friederich Nietzsche. The essential idea in nihilism – which literally means the belief in nothing – is that evil does not exist. The human conscience is perceived to be a socially constructed effect of negative historical dogmas that dictate what is wrong and right – especially religious dogmas, to which the preferable response is rebellion. Since life is meaningless, short-lived pleasures is all that may bring some meaning to life.

This is a worldview that pursues a hedonist morality and a promiscuous attitude in life, which quenches the need for traditional virtues such as self-restraint, self-control, duty and endurance in a system that requires of the individual to take personal responsibility for one's own life and actions.

Nietzsche idealized the so-called "free life," free from the constraints of the conscience and the boundaries of traditional morality. Later, these anti-Christian principles paved the way for Nazi atrocities in National Socialist Germany – especially the notion of the superman, the "Übermensch," who transcends all morality and activates his own will as his only compass. The lust for power is his ideal, regardless of the pain he inflicts on others.

