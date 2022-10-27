Top China watcher: Why is U.S. not reacting as Beijing prepares for war?

Chinese President Xi Jinping's securing of an unprecedented third term as the Communist Party’s general secretary, his packing of the Politburo with with loyalists and dramatic removal of his predecessor, Hu Jintao, during the National People's Congress are ominous signs, warns China scholar Gordon Chang.

"The Chinese despot is pushing the region – and the world – toward war, and we are now far closer to conflict than many once thought," he wrote in a column for The Hill,

Another China watcher, Jacob Helberg, pointed out Wednesday on Twitter that the New York Times is reporting a Chinese spy chief has joined the Chinese Communist Party's top ranks for the first time.

"Is it me, or does this new Politburo look a lot like a wartime team?" wrote Helberg, a senior adviser at the Stanford University Center on Geopolitics and Technology. "Or maybe it's just Xi bringing up 'security' 89 times in his speech."

TRENDING: The war party vs. Trump and poor Mike Lee

Commenting on the tweet, Chang affirmed Xi is "assembling a team to go to war."

"Why are we not making defensive preparations?" he asked of the United States.

In his column for The Hill, Chang said Xi's report opening the party's 20th National Congress on Oct. 16 "revealed his dark vision of the future."

Does Biden actually WANT China to invade Taiwan? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (130 Votes) 3% (4 Votes)

Noting Xi warned of "dangerous storms" ahead, Chang pointed out that back in March, the Chinese central government declared in its report to the National People's Congress that it is committed to "resolving the Taiwan question in the new era."

The "new era" is language Xi began using last November, and it followed his declaration in 2019 that the Taiwan "problem" should not be allowed "to be passed down from one generation to the next," observed Chang.

"New era," therefore, he said, appears to mean the period of Xi's rule.

"He has, unfortunately, made the destruction of the island's democracy a test of his legitimacy," wrote Chang.

Xi, in his speech Oct. 16, declared: "The wheels of history are rolling on toward China's reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Complete reunification of our country must be realized, and it can, without doubt, be realized!"

Meanwhile, Chang noted many U.S. military planners, including Gen. Mark Milley, have assumed an attack on Taiwan would not come any sooner than 2027.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

But a top Navy admiral, arguing that Beijing has carried out nearly everything it has promised, warned China could invade Taiwan this year.

"It's not just what President Xi (Jinping) says, but it's how the Chinese behave and what they do, and what we've seen over the past 20 years is that they have delivered on every promise they've made earlier than they said they were going to deliver on it," said Adm. Mike Gilday, the chief of U.S. Naval Operations.

A strongman like Mao

Chang said Xi's apparent timeframe "matters because he has, since taking power in late 2012, changed the Chinese regime so that he can do what he wants."

"He has done away with the party’s institutional restraints and now is, like Mao Zedong but unlike his two immediate predecessors, a strongman."

Another internal political development of great concern, Chang said, is that Xi came to power without a political base. The Chinese leader has since made certain generals and admirals the core of his political support, which has "helped push China in a far more belligerent direction because he has empowered the most hostile and combative elements in the country." Further, a troubling, practical result of his power grab is that he has no one to blame for his mistakes but himself, increasing the cost of losing political struggles.

"These two trends mean that his threshold of risk is far lower than most Americans think it is," Chang said. "Xi is the author of policies – economic, disease-control, social and external – that many recognize as disastrous.

"Therefore, he needs a win, and he has made taking Taiwan his critical test."

The Chinese leader, Chang concluded, is "insecure, vulnerable, powerful and belligerent."

"He told the world [Oct. 16] that the international outlook is grim. This means China has never been more dangerous."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!