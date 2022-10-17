My top 'Chuck Norris Approved' choices for the midterms

When my wife, Gena, and I heard the political watershed news that Tulsi Gabbard, who served as the U.S. representative for Hawaii's 2nd congressional district from 2013 to 2021, announced this past week that she was stepping away from the Democratic Party, we were thrilled and commend her courage. Actually, I made a very similar shift back in the 1960s.

A few years ago in a column I titled, "Why I switched from Democrat to Republican," I explained all of it. But, to summarize here, I remember watching television back in the 1960s when I lived in Southern California. I watched Democratic leaders restricting black students from joining a public school that had all white students in it.

I asked myself, "Why are these Democrats not allowing black people to be students there?" (I was actually a registered Democrat at the time – many of us conservatives were, including the great Ronald Reagan.)

So, I called a Democratic congressman in Riverside, California, and asked why they were chasing away black people from public schools. He replied, "Blacks have their own schools, and we don't want them in our schools." That happened in the liberal left-coast Los Angeles area!

On another day while watching television, I again saw black students trying to join the white students at school, while Democratic tough guys had their attack dogs chasing those black students away.

I was sitting on my couch screaming, "What is going on?! I can't believe these Democrats are doing this. I am finished with them!"

I switched parties because Republicans were upset with the way Democrats were treating blacks. Back then even, Republicans believed that blacks students should be able to study at any school.

Tulsi Gabbard, who was the first Samoan-American voting member of Congress, was absolutely right when she wrote the following in her Twitter post as she departed from the Democratic Party: "I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism."

(I have written countless times how the Democratic Party has pulled the wool over minorities' eyes by getting them to believe they are the pro-minority party. These lies were clearly exposed in the small powerful book, "Little Book of Liberal Lies," by Elbert Guillory, an African American former member of the Louisiana State Senate.)

What should further disturb us is that Marxist ideologies are behind many of the philosophies of the modern-day cultural Woke movements like Critical Race Theory, Social Justice, and Black Lives Matter. (In former columns, I've also thoroughly documented the Democratic Party's "political playbooks" as found in the works of Neo-Marxist Saul Alinsky's, "Rules for Radicals" and the Cloward-Piven strategies.)

In my recent column "Karl Marx would be proud of U.S. progress," I explained that America's founders intended "we the people" to have the power, not government. They expected "we the people" to control our lives, not government. They empowered "we the people" to manage our money and free enterprise. They never expected Washington to have the answers and solutions for life, liberty and happiness, but God and "we the people."

America is again at a huge tipping point, maybe the biggest one ever. If we don't stop liberal progressives now by electing more constitutionally conservative leaders, they will continue to lead most Americans (particularly younger generations) down the slippery slope to socialism and Marxism.

So, without further adieu, let me highlight a few of my top choices in the midterm elections about to take place in just three short weeks. Obviously, there are several critical races on the national stage as well as for most local regions, which is why I will also recommend a website that will help you choose the right candidates in your state, too.

I have endorsed Hung Cao, a retired Navy captain who served in Special Operations for 25 years, as the choice for U.S. Congress to represent Virginia's 10th Congressional District.

I have also endorsed our local Texas congressman, Tan Parker, who is running for Texas Senate and is an exceptional leader for the Lone Star State.

Herschel Walker has proven his patriotic grit and love for the stars and stripes to be the "Chuck Norris Approved" U.S. Senate candidate for Georgia.

I also believe Dr. Mehmet Oz, who's also running for U.S. Senate, is the clear choice for Pennsylvania's future.

Blake Masters, U.S. Senate candidate for Arizona, has far better leadership credentials and skills than his political opponent, to help all Arizonians.

For governors, I really like Kari Lake, who is running for the top spot in Arizona and clearly the superior candidate for those in that southwest border state.

Brian Dahle is definitely the right man for the job as California's governor, and the only one who can stop Gavin Newsom's reign of terror and economic ruin, and reverse the mass exodus of people leaving the Golden State.

It goes without saying what an incredible job Gov. Ron Desantis is doing in Florida. He is the complete definition of a level 5 leader and should be reelected without hesitation. He also would make an exceptional presidential candidate, whether now or in the future.

And please save the South and keep it red by reelecting Brian Kemp as governor for Georgia and Greg Abbott as Texas governor.

And what about Democrat-abandoner Tulsi Gabbard? We have had our eye on her for the past year and feel she is a rising superstar for American politics. She would make an incredible vice president and maybe even president one day. A must-watch is her 12-minute speech about "objective truth" this last week, delivered at the Independent Women's Forum.

There are many other great conservative leaders running for office all across the country. That is why I encourage everyone to go to the great website, https://ivoterguide.com, to help you discern who are the constitutionally conservative candidates in your area that will honor and uphold America's founding documents. All you have to do is type in your street address on the front page of the website, and it will scroll up all the local candidates in your region, in addition to providing a literal gauge to inform you if they are conservative or liberal.

Please, share this column and especially those candidate choices above with everyone you know across the country. We are in the final stretch to what are clearly the most critical midterm elections in years.

Friends, if the citizens of our great land are to preserve the heart and soul of America for the next generation, we must elect leaders who understand and advocate the tenets in the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and our Bill of Rights. We must elect godly men and women who uphold them, including of course those who promote the bedrock role of religion (and particularly Christianity) throughout society as the moral and civil basis for our republic, as America's founders (including George Washington) advised and promoted.

As Benjamin Franklin said at the time of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in July 1776, "We must all hang together or most assuredly we will all hang separately."

