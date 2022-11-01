Top supermodel: 'I don't really believe in straight people'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Emily Ratajkowski is commenting on her sexuality.

The newly single mother, 31, spoke with Harper’s Bazaar for their November issue about a TikTok trend she participated in, which jokes that women who own a green couch are bisexual.

When the outlet asked if the video had any truth behind it, Ratajkowski replied, "I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don’t really believe in straight people."

