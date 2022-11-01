A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Top supermodel: 'I don't really believe in straight people'

'I think sexuality is on a sliding scale

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 31, 2022 at 8:09pm
(Image by Anemone123 from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Emily Ratajkowski is commenting on her sexuality.

The newly single mother, 31, spoke with Harper’s Bazaar for their November issue about a TikTok trend she participated in, which jokes that women who own a green couch are bisexual.

When the outlet asked if the video had any truth behind it, Ratajkowski replied, "I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don’t really believe in straight people."

TRENDING: Granny arrested for giving food to hungry homeless people!

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







