Top supermodel: 'I don't really believe in straight people'

(FOX NEWS) -- Emily Ratajkowski is commenting on her sexuality.
The newly single mother, 31, spoke with Harper’s Bazaar for their November issue about a TikTok trend she participated in, which jokes that women who own a green couch are bisexual.
When the outlet asked if the video had any truth behind it, Ratajkowski replied, "I think sexuality is on a sliding scale. I don’t really believe in straight people."
