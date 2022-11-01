A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money Politics U.S.
Trump asks Supreme Court to block Congress getting his tax returns

'Raises important questions about the separation of powers that will affect every future president'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 31, 2022 at 9:36pm
President Donald Trump addresses CPAC in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

President Donald Trump addresses CPAC in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Video screenshot)

(CNBC) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to block a judge’s order that the IRS give years of his tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee later this week.

The request to delay the execution of the judicial order pending a planned appeal came days after Trump lost an attempt to reverse the order at a federal appeals court.

“This case raises important questions about the separation of powers that will affect every future President,” Trump’s lawyers said in their emergency application to Chief Justice John Roberts. The chief justice has authority over such petitions from cases arising from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Trump asks Supreme Court to block Congress getting his tax returns
