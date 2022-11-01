Trump asks Supreme Court to block Congress getting his tax returns

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CNBC) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to block a judge’s order that the IRS give years of his tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee later this week.

The request to delay the execution of the judicial order pending a planned appeal came days after Trump lost an attempt to reverse the order at a federal appeals court.

“This case raises important questions about the separation of powers that will affect every future President,” Trump’s lawyers said in their emergency application to Chief Justice John Roberts. The chief justice has authority over such petitions from cases arising from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

