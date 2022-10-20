A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money PoliticsTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Tucker Carlson: Biden administration is demanding Amazon censor books they disagree with

Banned sale of books by Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 20, 2022 at 4:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – Tucker Carlson slammed Amazon for banning the sale of books by Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin and signed a light on the government's key role in this censorship on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

TUCKER CARLSON: So you go on Amazon.com and you remember this started as a bookstore and online bookstore. It's the biggest bookstore in the world. They have everything. There's nothing you can't find an Amazon, including used books. So if you were to go into Amazon to read books by a man who is in the news and whose ideas are directly bearing on world events, you look for a guy called Aleksandr Dugin.

"Dugin is one of Russia's most famous authors and political philosophers. He doesn't work for the government; he doesn't work for Vladimir Putin. He's just a philosopher. So if you're interested in like, "What are they thinking over there?'" you would search Dugin's author page on Amazon, but you would not find any results. Really? Kind of a big author to be left off Amazon."

TRENDING: IRS makes highest deductible hike on record thanks to Biden's inflation

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Singapore penalizes Vogue magazine for promoting non-traditional families
Top House Dem admits the party knew it was causing inflation
1 in every 500 small children who receive Pfizer vaccine hospitalized by it
Biden admin funding drag shows in Ecuador to 'promote diversity and inclusion'
London Mayor Sadiq Khan slammed for 7,000 mile flight to climate change summit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×