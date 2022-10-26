TUCKER UNSHACKLED! He fearlessly becomes 'election denier'

Tucker Carlson is brave man. He has ice water in his veins.

He has been creeping up closer, lately, to becoming an "election denier," in the best use of that term.

Tuesday night on his Fox News Channel prime-time show, he decided to let it all hang out – along with an outstanding opinion piece on the Fox website.

Maybe he had it when Hillary Clinton challenged not only the 2016 results, which she did countless times, spurring on four years of investigations of Donald Trump's victory without a shred of evidence, but telling her fans he was going to do the same thing in 2024. (Apparently, it was a ploy to get the "jump" on Trump in another other-worldly Hillary scam.)

Believe it! Let's just roll the tape:

There it is. Hillary's latest claim that the Republicans are planning to "steal the next presidential election" came in a video posted online for a leftist organization called "Indivisibles."

"Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they're not making a secret of it," Hillary warned. "The right-wing controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures, yes, you heard me that correctly, state legislatures, the power to overturn presidential elections. Just think if that happens, the 2024 presidential election could be decided not by the popular vote, or even by the anachronistic Electoral College, but by state legislatures, many of them Republican-controlled."

Her earlier statements include this claim: "There was a widespread understanding that this election [in 2016] was not on the level. We still don't know what really happened."

Actually, she and her campaign worked with Russian sources to fabricate the high-profile "Russia collusion" conspiracy theory that she, the FBI and the DOJ launched against Trump while he was a candidate and then continued while he was office, undermining a duly elected U.S. president.

The "plan" to which Clinton refers likely is a case now pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. It was launched in response to leftist courts overruling elected legislatures' decisions regarding election procedures.

NPR explains that in the case, state officials in North Carolina challenged a state court ruling that overturned the procedures adopted by lawmakers.

They point out that the U.S. Constitution states, "The times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof."

The logical conclusion of that requirement is that state judges should have no influence over those election "times, places and manner."

"The lady doth protest too much, methinks," to quote a cogent line from the play "Hamlet" by William Shakespeare.

But on Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson began his show with the help of a panel of well-informed guests on an MSNBC segment, Americans who were placed in the position of correcting the network host. When she misinformed the guests about a police officer being killed on Jan. 6, they were having nothing to do with the lie – not on their time. They correctly informed the host that the ONLY person who was killed in the Capitol as Ashli Babbitt – a veteran and innocent, unarmed Trump supporter.

Are you ready for the truth about the "Insurrection"?

"Joe Biden's Justice Department is imprisoning people for having the wrong thought, which we imagined were all constitutionally protected, as all thoughts are," Carlson said.

He then commenced reading aloud some of the results of those cases. They are mere "thought crimes." Here's what Attorney General Merrick Garland and Joe Biden agree these prisoner's deserve:

Army veteran Jessica Watson had "extremist views" about a fraudulent election. She needs to remain in prison "indefinitely."

UCLA student Christian Secord had "extremist beliefs" and "a history of adhering to extremist ideology."

In the case of Robert Morss, they said, "It's difficult to fathom a more serious danger to the community … abort the certification of a lawful and fair election."

"It was not believing that a senile man who refused to leave his basement during the campaign got more votes than any president in history," Carlson concluded. "If you refused to believe that, you're now a felon."

It's happened to hundreds of Republicans.

"And so the precedent has been set. You cannot deny elections," Tucker noted.

But what about Hillary Clinton? Is she not denying past elections? Is she not denying future elections even now?

"Nothing the January 6 defendants have ever said … are half as crazy as what you just heard Hillary Clinton say," said Carlson concluded. "The January 6 defendants are being sentenced because they are not exactly sure how it is that Joe Biden got 15 million vote more than than Barack Obama. Barack Obama – the rock star who was president! And yet Joe Biden, his vice president, was so stupid that Obama couldn't stand to stay in the same room with him. He got more votes than he got? How did that work? How did Joe Biden get more votes than any president in American history? Is that not a fair question?"

He asks: "So how is it that only one side is allowed to deny elections?"

"Again, just to be clear, Democrats are sending people to prison for questioning the last election, trying to prevent people from getting elected in the midterm election for questioning the last election, while at the very same time telling you that the 2016 election was rigged, the midterm will likely be rigged and we know for a fact the 2024 election is not on the level."

Tucker Carlson was unleashed! Did you count the number of times he said how many votes Biden supposedly got? Tell it, Tucker. Let it seep in, America.

https://rumble.com/embed/v1naaz1/?pub=4

