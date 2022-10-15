Turkish coal mine blast leaves 40 dead, many trapped

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 40 people, local officials announced, while rescuers working through the night were trying to bring dozens of others trapped to the surface.

The explosion occurred 6:45 p.m. at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said a preliminary assessment indicated the explosion was likely caused by firedamp — a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines.

