WorldTRAGIC ACCIDENT
Turkish coal mine blast leaves 40 dead, many trapped

There were 110 people in mine at time of explosion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 15, 2022 at 5:30pm
(FOX NEWS) – An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 40 people, local officials announced, while rescuers working through the night were trying to bring dozens of others trapped to the surface.

The explosion occurred 6:45 p.m. at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said a preliminary assessment indicated the explosion was likely caused by firedamp — a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines.

Read the full story ›

