The twist Scripture assures us is coming

If not for the prolepsis of biblical prophecy, and the fact that while the culmination of same will be a global cataclysmic end, the final prophesied events prior to the end will happen in the Eastern world, contrary to the belief held by some. That said, it appears the societal malevolence and criminality of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, the FBI and the Biden family as a whole has been conveniently forgotten. Instead we observe the relentless vicious ad hominem attacks against former President Trump. It's a cruel irony that one of the best, if not the best president America has ever had is portrayed as the enemy of America and evildoer by the likes the aforementioned and their lapdogs.

It takes a special breed of loathsome, pernicious calumniators to spend nearly the last seven years relentlessly doing everything possible to destroy a person, including attempting to hurt his family and punishing his supporters.

Bill Clinton may have known how to take credit for the massive economic success of the Newt Gingrich-led Congress, but, he was a complete disaster when it came to protecting America. He failed to protect America, not least of which by refusing to take Osama bin Laden when President Bashir of Sudan offered up the terrorist on the proverbial silver platter, no strings attached. Does anyone apart from the loyalist media apparatchiks and political sycophants see any scenario in which President Trump would not have been burned in effigy immediately following an impeachment had he done similar?

Imagine if President Trump had beaten, raped and otherwise comported himself as a serial molester as Clinton did. Keep in mind, Paula Jones wasn't awarded $850,000 in an out-of-court settlement against Clinton because she had a Southern accent. And, Clinton didn't lose his law license for telling the truth about his involvement with the starry-eyed barely 21-year-old White House intern named Lewinsky.

Clinton publicly humiliated Hillary, as if it were an athletic event, and for the hope and/or promise of becoming the first woman president, she suffered the public humiliation. From her dodging indictment and prosecution for the Travelgate controversy to Benghazi to allegedly stealing billions of dollars from Haiti to selling Russia one-fifth of the United States' uranium deposits for $145 million in donation to the Clinton Foundation and $500,000 speaking fee to Bill Clinton to having classified files on her personnel computer, Hillary avoided prosecution as deftly as Fred Astaire danced. And, let me not omit the mysterious fire at the Clinton home in Chappaqua, which many believe, myself included, was a get-rid-of-evidence fire. And, of course, the list of believed Clinton involved murders continues to grow.

Recall Obama's involvement in Benghazi and his illegal gunrunning operation called Fast and Furious, which resulted in putting guns into the hands of Mexican drug cartels and the murders of hundreds of Mexicans, including the Mexican attorney general and many others in Mexican law enforcement. U.S. border officer Brian Terry and U.S. border agent Jaime Zapata were Americans killed with guns from the illegal operation. Despite what reasonable minds concluded the evidence showed, Obama, Holder and Hillary escaped punishment for their involvement.

And yet, impeachment attempts by Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats with the aide and assistance of Republicans now asking us for money, were made against President Trump for fallacious Russian involvement.

Kangaroo courts overseen by banana republic judges are making rulings against President Trump on charges brought by Erebusic prosecutors owing their positions to George Soros.

Under the Biden cabal, corruption and refusal to prosecute the guilty has reached unprecedented highs. Biden's son at the very least should be prosecuted for political extortion, international sex trafficking, alleged sexual involvement with his underage niece, drugs, weapons and potentially treason, just for starters. Biden has spread the ill-gotten gains around to family members and friends.

Then there is the industrialized extermination of children, the grooming of children as sexual objects for reprobates and debaucherous parasites who feed on the young, the proliferation of altering the human body in vain attempts to make it appear as something other than as it was at birth vis-à-vis the inculcation of mental illness now called transgenderism.

Next are underperforming schools, the applause and rewarding of wrongdoers, the weaponization of heretofore respected law enforcement agencies, unparalleled greed and maniacal duplicity, the increased deprivation of constitutional rights and specifically those rights pertaining to Natural Law and freedom of worship.

But, here is the twist at the end of this period Scripture refers to as the End Times, i.e., the period before the Rapture and before that period of time Scripture calls the Last Days. America cannot be saved as a country.

Believe it or not, agree with me or not, like it or not; the Word of God cannot lie. The earth is going to be destroyed by fire. Only mankind can be saved and only those who have accepted Christ as their Savior.

Thus it is a kind of "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" for those who are investing all of their energy on that which can never happen. As a born-again Christian and reverend, my efforts and instruction is to reach people for Christ, and to remind people that is our Christian mission.

It cannot be said enough: Christ did not come to change the world; he came to change the hearts of men.

