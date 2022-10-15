A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. poised for slowdown in high-end munitions deliveries to Ukraine

Fears grow of military confrontation with Russia

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 15, 2022 at 5:36pm
Russian military rolling through Ukraine in March 2022 (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signaled this week that the U.S. and its Western allies are having trouble keeping pace with Ukraine’s demand for the advanced weaponry it needs to fend off Russia’s invasion. That signal reflects dwindling supplies for Ukraine and fear in the White House of escalation that could lead to war between the U.S. and Russia.

The risk of reduced U.S. stockpiles of high-end munitions has been reported almost since the U.S. began contributing to Ukraine’s defense. Now, nearly eight months since the start of the war, experts interviewed by Fox News Digital say the U.S. is at or very near the end of its capacity to give.

They agreed that Austin’s remarks indicate that the initial rush of high-end munitions like HIMAR rocket launchers, Javelin anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft Stingers and M-777 Howitzers is over. These sources said there may be two factors at play that are contributing to this reality.

Read the full story ›

