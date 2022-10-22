U.S. support for Ukraine challenged by rising gas prices

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(ZEROHEDGE) – While support for Ukraine remains high overall in the United States, Statista's Anna Fleck notes that eight months into the war and Americans’ wallets are feeling the pinch of rising fuel and gas prices following heavy sanctions against Russia.

This is impacting how some people feel about the U.S.'s role in the conflict, as highlighted by a recent poll carried out by Ipsos and Reuters.

It found that where nearly two thirds of adults believed that paying more for energy was worth it in order to defend another democratic country as of early March, the figure had fallen to around half of respondents by the beginning of this month.

