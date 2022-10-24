Vast censorship scheme by Big Tech and feds revealed

It's all unraveling fast.

America's nightmare with real censorship is coming to a head – one way or another.

A new federal lawsuit, Missouri v. Biden, is revealing astonishing evidence of a censorship scheme between the federal government and Big Tech "that would make Communist China proud," the New York Post's Miranda Devine reports.

It charges 51 intelligence agents and 67 officials or agencies – including the FBI – over two years with violating the First Amendment by pressuring Facebook, Twitter and Google to censor users for alleged misinformation or disinformation.

The lawsuit calls it a massive "censorship enterprise" and blaming it on a "dump" of Russian disinformation pertaining to Joe Biden.

"We allege that top-ranking Biden administration officials colluded with those social media companies to suppress speech about the Hunter Biden laptop story, the origins of COVID-19, the efficacy of masks, and election integrity," reveal the blockbuster suit by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

It includes official "misinformation" about pandemic lockdowns, vaccines and COVID-19, much of which eventually was adopted as official policy by the CDC. Defendants include FBI special agents Elvis Chan and Laura Dehmlow, White House press secretaries, current and former, Karine Jean-Pierre and Jen Psaki; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, and former White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andrew Slavitt; counsel to Biden Dana Remus; the DHS over the disbanded Disinformation Governance Board; the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; the FDA; the State Department; and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Last month, a federal judge ordered a reluctant Dr. Anthony Fauci and Jean-Pierre to hand over records.

This civil action by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana overlaps with a separate lawsuit by former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, whose legal discovery unearthed internal Twitter documents and Slack conversations showing Biden administration officials instructing the social media company to de-platform him because he was dissenting from the official line on school lockdowns and the efficacy of vaccines.

WND, you will recall, was "permanently demonetized" by none other than Google, bringing it to verge of bankruptcy.

"[Berenson's] evidence-backed view that school lockdowns were being driven by teacher unions, not data, and would do long-term harm to children, has been proven correct," writes Devine. "Similarly, his view was correct that vaccines were not stopping the transmission of COVID and thus mandates were pointless. Yet he was silenced, and no debate was allowed."

This trend started with President Barack Obama who "pushed hard partisans into career positions at DOJ, the FBI, the intelligence agencies, and the IRS, and targeted his political enemies. It has now metastasized under Biden," said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

This kind of censorship compromises national security. It doesn't enhance it. It doesn't safeguard it. But that's what rogue former intelligence and national security officials claim. They insist that legislative efforts to restrict or break up the power of Big Tech monopolies would jeopardize national security.

But what Biden says, laughably, is: "Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to the very soul of this country."

This is part of the war on MAGA Republicans – a scorched-earth policy. Why do you think Biden is doubling the number of IRS agents? Why do you think Merrick Garland is declaring open season on parents who attend local school board meetings? Why is he going after peaceful pro-life activists but not looking for those behind the leak of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade?

America is close to the brink.

We're losing our essential civil liberties.

