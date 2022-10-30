Vegan left 'almost in tears' after realizing what she was biting into at Burger King

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX BUSINESS) -- A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item.

"When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.

Hutchins said she had placed a £45 order (approximately $52) for her family on October 14 and said the smell and texture of the nugget was different from that of a plant-based one. The lifelong vegetarian told the outlet she bit into the meal and "thought to myself this doesn’t taste vegan."

