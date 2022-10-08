'The View' demands Democrats debate Republicans

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(NEWS BUSTERS) – The broken clock that is ABC’s The View struck (mostly) correct on Friday as most of the cast was in favor of making cowardly Democrats debate their Republican opponents before the midterm elections in a month. Suggesting the Democrats were refusing to debate “election deniers,” the cast called it “not fair” to voters and told them participating in debates was “their job.” Only one, Sunny Hostin, thought it was fine for her side to refuse to debate Republicans.

“Now, is that the right way to do it or do you still have to do your job even when other people refuse to do theirs? I mean, how does that work?” Whoopi Goldberg scoffed at Democrats, after chiding Republicans. “Don't you have an obligation, Democrats, to come out and explain to us why we should vote for you?”

Co-host Sara Haines noted that while “some of them are not wanting to do it because they're election deniers,” there are others “saying the victory is already sealed by percentages and polls so they're just not going to do it.” She decried that as “when party is put over people.”

