FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Wait, what? Did the pope just call for every nation to turn communist?

Pontiff called for major reforms at United Nations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 22, 2022 at 1:08pm
Pope Francis from behind (Photo by Nacho Arteaga on Unsplash)

(DAILY HEADLINES) – Pope Francis is urging for reforms to the United Nations, specifically to the UN Security Council, in an upcoming book, saying the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine have exposed its limitations. The pope wants to create a new economic system that creates food, health, economic and social rights for all. Meaning, a call for Socialism around the world.

Pope Francis has criticized international leaders, saying they have failed to address war and inequality, in an extract of his new book published Sunday.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church called for major reforms at the United Nations – saying it must find new ways to resolve conflict, as the war in Ukraine goes on.

