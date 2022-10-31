Why do they want to mandate COVID jab for CHILDREN?

A Swiss study found elevated levels of the protein troponin in all of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients it analyzed, indicating the shots are routinely causing heart injury.

Up to 1 in 27 of the vaccinated people in the study showed levels associated with subclinical myocarditis, the British website Daily Sceptic reported.

A Thai study published in August found elevated troponin levels or cardiac symptoms after COVID vaccination indicative of myocarditis or pericarditis in seven (3.5%) of 200 boys.

A study published in January by the Journal of the American Medical Association based on data from the CDC's Vaccine and Adverse Events Reporting System, or VAERS, found 1,991 reports of myocarditis after receipt of at least one shot and 684 separate reports of pericarditis.

In September, the CDC's analysis of its own Vaccine Safety Datalink surveillance data showed the incidence of myocarditis after vaccination is three to five times higher for young men than what the agency was reporting at that time last year

TRENDING: Granny arrested for giving food to hungry homeless people!

With a track record like this, why do our national leaders still talk about mandating shots for schoolchildren? It's insanity! Why in heaven's name do they insist it's the only way to make schools safe? What are they trying to accomplish? Are they trying to ruin children's lives – perhaps even kill them? Or do they just want to medicate children as a way to cater to Big Pharma?

Why are our inept officials not paying attention to this data? It's a scandal!

Last year, the FDA quietly disclosed it found that the COVID-19 vaccine posed a possible increased risk of four serious heart and cardiovascular conditions in elderly people. The agency promised to investigate, but more than a year later, the status and results of the follow-up study are unknown, according to an article published this week by the British Medical Journal.

Most of the data comes from abroad.

The Daily Sceptic noted that the "official line" has been to blame any heart injuries or cardiac-related deaths on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. But Australia's experience with the pandemic has provided a "control group," because the island nation had a relatively small number of reported COVID infections – about 30,000 with 910 deaths – before mid-2021, when the immunization campaign was in full swing.

A group of U.K. physicians and scientists called HART, Health Advisory and Recovery Team, noted Australia "did not have prior COVID as a reason for seeing this rise in mortality and hospital pressure from spring 2021." Instead, "the results from this control group indicate that the cause of this rise in deaths, particularly in young people, must be something in common with Australia, Europe and the USA."

The U.S. government's enthusiasm for getting kids jabbed is hard to understand. It's enough to get you thinking that they are trying to reduce the level of the population! This has been one the most scandalous programs ever instituted by Joe Biden – and there's no end in sight for it.

Look at these numbers! Think long and hard about them.

Are you willing to have that risk taken by your children – especially since COVID poses almost no risk to them and never did?!

So why? Are they crazy? Or are they evil?

Well, now we may have the answer.

It appears that a coronavirus "simulation" was planned at the World Economic Forum's 2019 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Event 201 took place only weeks before the first COVID-19 case was reported in Wuhan, China, reports independent investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel.

WEF and the Gates Foundation were among the organizations that joined forces for the Oct. 18, 2019, event, which Schachtel discovered – citing social-media posts – was planned during the January 2019 Davos meeting.

Tom Inglesby, the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, announced on Jan. 23, 2019, that Event 201, in partnership with the Gates Foundation and WEF, would be held in New York City.

"Event 201 will shine light on need for pub health, global business, science, finance, security & political leadership to be fully engaged + working for common purposes to meet challenge of new pandemic," he wrote.

Schachel, on his Substack page The Dossier, explained the significance of the event originating at Davos.

"The World Economic Forum has become the go-to narrative and ideas shop for the global ruling class, weaponizing campaigns for their ideological agenda that are now advanced by the world's most powerful individuals and organizations, through slogans and movements such as 'The Great Reset' and 'Build Back Better,' among others," he wrote.

"The WEF and its backers seek to impose an extremely authoritarian agenda upon humanity, under the guise of healing the planet from climate change."

Schachtel noted that the first person to retweet Inglesby's Event 201 announcement was Ronald Klain, who now is White House chief of staff under Biden.

Inglesby, along with his role at Johns Hopkins, is now a senior adviser at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Heads must roll over this – Democratic heads. It's a disgrace – maybe the most egregious one yet.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!