Washington Post worried America has too many Catholic hospitals

Lament limits of 'reproductive care across the U.S.'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2022 at 12:26pm
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CNS NEWS) – The Washington Post published a story on Oct. 10 that carried the following headline: "Spread of Catholic hospitals limits reproductive care across the U.S."

What did this newspaper mean by the euphemistic term "reproductive care"? It meant, among other things, terminating a human life. The subhead to the story said: "Religious doctrine restricts access to abortion and birth control and limits treatment options for miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies."

"Catholic systems now control about 1 in 7 U.S. hospital beds, requiring religious doctrine to guide treatment, often to the surprise of patients," said the Post. "Their ascendancy has broad implications for the evolving national battle over reproductive rights beyond abortion, as bans against it take hold in more than a dozen Republican-led states.

Read the full story ›

