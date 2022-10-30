WATCH: Avant-garde art show leaves students 'shocked,' leads to prayer against 'evil spirits'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- PRINCETON, N.J. — An avant-garde art show at Princeton University on Tuesday left some students in the audience “shocked,” and even led to a Catholic prayer of protection afterward by a group of students.

The “Intro to Radical Access” Princeton Dance program and Program for Community-Engaged Scholarship hosted the “anti-technique” performance, which featured three artists with self-diagnosed disabilities, Christopher Núñez, Kayla Hamilton, and a performer who goes by “x.”

“x” is also a self-described “agender and disabled Black person of Chinese-Jamaican heritage” who uses “gender neutral and neo-pronouns such as they/themme, ze/hir, and fae/faer,” according to x’s website.

